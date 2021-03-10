Police officers deliver baby in car on Long Island

article

Two quick-thinking police officers delivered a baby girl in a vehicle on the side of a Long Island road on Wednesday morning.

Suffolk County Police Officers Danielle Congedo and Daniel Rosado responded to a 911 call of a woman in labor in a car in front of 166 Hospital Road in East Patchogue at approximately 7:20 a.m.

Nicole Gonzalez was in labor in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and Officer Congedo, with the assistance of Officer Rosado, delivered a baby girl.

EMS took Gonzalez, 27, of East Patchogue, and her daughter to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore in good condition.

There was no word on a name for the little girl.

