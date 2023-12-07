Suspect shot by police near GWB in Washington Heights

The George Washington Bridge is seeing 45-minute delays due to an officer-involved shooting on the lower level near Washington Heights.

Police responded to a collision Thursday morning, near West 177th Street and Haven Avenue when they said a suspect with a mask pulled out a gun.

Officials said when they approached the vehicle, they found a 19-year-old man with a gun.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said the officers were forced to defend themselves.

The officers then fired their weapons, hitting the suspect twice in the chest.

Police responded to a collision Thursday morning, near West 177th Street and Haven Avenue when they said a suspect with a mask pulled out a gun.

"The second time in four days, our cops respond to help people from their community and are met with an immediate attack and have to defend themselves," Chief Chell said.

Chief Chell said officers found a note in the suspect's car indicating that he was going to commit suicide.

The suspect is undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The George Washington is seeing 45-minute delays on both levels.

The lower level heading toward the West Side Highway is closed due to the ongoing investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.