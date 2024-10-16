Beloved Eastchester teacher killed in Yonkers murder-suicide

Police in Yonkers are investigating an apparent murder suicide that left two people dead inside of their home on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say police responded to a call just after 7:00 a.m. at 142 Chittenden Avenue, where they found 54-year-old Sean O'Neill and 47-year-old Arlene O'Neill, both deceased from gunshot wounds.

"We are working to determine exactly what happened here, but we believe this to be a tragic case of domestic violence," — Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio

According to Yonkers Police, Sean O'Neill, a retired NYPD officer, fatally shot his wife, Arlene O'Neill, a beloved fifth-grade teacher in the Eastchester Union Free School District, before turning the gun on himself.

The couple's three children were home during the incident, but were physically unharmed.

Police say an initial investigation of the scene suggests a domestic dispute between the O'Neill's escalated, resulting in the fatal shooting.

Arlene O'Neill was a beloved teacher at Anne Hutchinson Elementary School, and her sudden death has left the community reeling.

"This morning, our district is dealing with an unexpected tragedy," Eastchester Superintendent Ronald Valenti said in a statement. "We are shocked and saddened by this development, and our thoughts and prayers are with the O’Neill family at this time."

The district has mobilized a crisis team to provide support for students and staff as they process the news.