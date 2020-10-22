Police hunt for prisoner who broke free from officers

article

The NYPD was searching for a prisoner who escaped from police custody as he was being transferred from a hospital to a precinct in Harlem.

The 25-year-old man was handcuffed and his leg was shackled when he got away from officers at Harlem Hospital Thursday, said police.

He was wearing a white T-shirt and black sweat pants.

It was not clear why the man had been arrested and what lead to his hospitalization.