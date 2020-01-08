Expand / Collapse search

Police hunt for 2 men seen drawing swastikas

Greenpoint
Search for men who drew swastikas on restaurant

The men are seen drawing the swastikas on the Brooklyn restaurant.

NEW YORK - Police want to find the men seen drawing swastikas and profanities on a restaurant in Brooklyn.

The incident occurred on Dec. 22 at 9:20 p.m. on the wall of the Acapulco Restaurat at 1116 Manhattan Avenue.

They wrote:  “f—k this place” and “f—k this city,” a police source told the NY Post.

Surveillance video released by police gives a clear look at the suspects.

They fled in an unknown direction.

If you recognize them or know anything about the incidents, you're encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) .

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

