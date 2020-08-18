Expand / Collapse search

Police: Gunman shoots 4 young men in Queens

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Astoria
FOX 5 NY

Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Astoria, Queens. A gunman opened fire on a group of people, wounding four young men.

NEW YORK - A gunman shot four people in Queens on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers responded to a call about gunfire at NYCHA's Ravenswood Houses in Astoria, officials said.

Police said that the gunman emerged from a car that had pulled up on 21st Avenue shortly before 4:45 p.m. The gunman opened fire on a group of men and then got back in the car, which drove off, the NYPD said. 

Medics transported four wounded men to Elmhurst Hospital, the FDNY said. 

A 21-year-old man was shot in the head and was listed in extremely critical condition, authorities said. Two men, 18 and 17, who suffered gunshots to the back and a 19-year-old man who was shot in the leg are expected to survive, police said.

Shootings are up about 80% in 2020 compared to the same period last year.

With The Associated Press

