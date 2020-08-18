Police: Gunman shoots 4 young men in Queens

A gunman shot four people in Queens on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers responded to a call about gunfire at NYCHA's Ravenswood Houses in Astoria, officials said.

Police said that the gunman emerged from a car that had pulled up on 21st Avenue shortly before 4:45 p.m. The gunman opened fire on a group of men and then got back in the car, which drove off, the NYPD said.

Medics transported four wounded men to Elmhurst Hospital, the FDNY said.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the head and was listed in extremely critical condition, authorities said. Two men, 18 and 17, who suffered gunshots to the back and a 19-year-old man who was shot in the leg are expected to survive, police said.

Shootings are up about 80% in 2020 compared to the same period last year.

With The Associated Press

