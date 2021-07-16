Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 6:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
5
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County

Police, fire, garbage vehicles stop running in Mount Vernon over unpaid bills

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Mount Vernon
FOX 5 NY

Mount Vernon declares State of Emergency

The city of Mount Vernon has declared a State of Emergency over what could be a looming safety and public health crisis, with everything from police to fire vehicles and garbage trucks being pulled out of service.

NEW YORK - The city of Mount Vernon has declared a State of Emergency over what could be a looming safety and public health crisis.

Everything from police and fire vehicles to garbage trucks are being pulled out of service due to poor maintenance.

Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard says the blame lies with Comptroller Deborah Reynolds, who allegedly has not paid nearly $500K in equipment bills, leaving the city unable to repair its dilapidated cars and trucks. 

"We have bills going back to September, October, November. For car parts, tires that she has not paid," Patterson-Howard said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Unpaid bills have been a continuation of the long-running drama that has centered around Mount Vernon City Hall for most of Reynolds' term in office under former Mayor Richard Thomas.

FOX 5 NY attempted to speak with the Comptroller, but the Department of Finance was closed Friday. Emails and phone calls went unanswered.

NY deploys resources to Mount Vernon

Governor Andrew Cuomo says he is directing state agencies to pitch in with garbage collection in Mount Vernon.

In response to the crisis, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday evening that he was directing state agencies to temporarily deploy response assets to Mount Vernon for up to two weeks. , in order to help with garbage collection.

"Mount Vernon's citizens are suffering as the city resolves longstanding issues over the funding of its services, and this administration is stepping in to ensure government continues to function," Governor Cuomo said. "State agencies will deploy trucks to Mount Vernon to make sure the city is able to keep the streets clean and collect its trash for the next two weeks. Residents and their families deserve better, and I am hopeful that this situation is resolved as soon as possible." 

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!