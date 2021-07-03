Police cracking down after wild beach party on Long Island

Police are on high alert this 4th of July weekend after a wild party last weekend on the beach in Long Beach, that featured illegal fireworks and gunfire.

"If you think you're going to come down to the city of Long Beach and have a sunset party this week, you have another thing coming," said Ron Walsh, the Long Beach Police Commissioner.

Last weekend, an impromptu party featuring over 2,500 people between the ages of 18 and 25 was held on the beach. Organized on social media, there was dancing, music, illegal fireworks, and afterward, gunshots.

One man was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering a bullet wound and now police say saying that there will not be a repeat of the incident.

"We can order the beach closed if it gets out of hand, that's within my authority and I have no problem doing it if we feel that's the right way," Walsh said.

There is another bash being planned for 7 p.m. on Saturday night, but police say they'll prevent such an event from occurring.

