Police break up massive crowd outside former MTV Jersey Shore house

Several thousand people gathered outside the house where the famous MTV show 'Jersey Shore' was filmed Monday night.

According to published reports, YouTubers the Nelk Boys told their followers they would be staying at the house in Seaside Heights. Their fans followed.

In one video shared by the social media stars known for their pranks, they spray champagne in front of the home. Later in the evening, the Nelk Boys are seen inside the house where its owner, Danny Merk, is seen telling them "it's time to go."

Seaside Heights Police say the crowd remained peaceful and under control.