Police: 3 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in upstate NY

Police are investigating a double murder-suicide that happened inside a home in upstate New York on Thursday.

New York State Police said Bhupinder Singh, 57, shot and killed Manjeet Kaur, 55, and Jasleen Kaur, 14, inside their home in Castleton-on-Hudson, a village in the Town of Schodack, near Albany, at about 9:30 p.m. Singh then shot and killed himself, police said. Their bodies were found in the house.

A fourth person who lives in the home was shot in the arm and was being treated at Albany Medical Center, police said. She is expected to recover.

Police did not divulge how or if the victims are connected but called this a "domestic incident."

"We'll delve into neighborhood interviews, family friends, background, some employment, co-workers," Capt. Richard O'Brien said.

State Police are investigating with the help of the Schodack Police Department and the Rensselaer County District Attorney's Office.

—With The Associated Press. This story was produced in New York City.