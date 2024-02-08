Plate expectations: NY DMV rejects thousands of raunchy personalized license plates

article

Well, you have to appreciate the creativity at least.

A list of over 3,000 proposed vanity license plates that were rejected by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has been released, as officials put the brakes on ideas that ranged from the quirky to the outright raunchy.

The list, which was obtained and reported on by WGRZ in Buffalo, included names that ranged from the juvenile to the offensive, like NICEBUNZ, CALLGIRL, F4RTBOX, and TREESOM3.

Other rejected plates include RIPNLIPS, HONKYAF, LSIDTRIP, WATDAFAQ, DRUNKAF and DEE2NUTS.

But it's not just vulgarity that can get a plate rejected, personalized plates that give the appearance of an official plate or the configuration of special registration classes are also a no-go, meaning that FEDLAW2, APPLEPAY, VISA, UBERXL, and EXCEL (A spreadsheet editor? Really?) also didn't make the cut.

In New York, personalized plates have an initial cost of $60 and an annual fee of $31.25 for passenger and commercial plates, and can be used on passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and trailers.

The DMV website lays out a number of restrictions on personalized plates, including no obscenities, references to sexual or intimate body parts, or references to illegal drugs.

To see the full list of rejected license plate names, check out WGRZ's list.