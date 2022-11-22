Where to watch the World Cup in NYC

The World Cup is in full swing and if you want to get out and enjoy the action with a crowd of other soccer fans, there is no shortage of options in New York City.

Since New York City is a melting pot of the world, every neighborhood will have a spot for fans to meet up but here are some spots. Check them out for where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in New York City.

World Cup Watch Party NYC

The Red Lion

Sports bar and restaurant The Red Lion is inviting soccer fans to view games on big screens. It is offering food that highlights the teams that are playing. The Red Lion is at 151 Bleecker St. in Manhattan. https://redlionnyc.com/

Bierhaus NYC

The huge Manhattan beer hall is showing all of the 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. group stage games on its large projector screen. It will show all of the knockout games through the semi-finals. They're located at 712 3rd Ave. in Midtown Manhattan. https://www.bierhausnyc.com/



The Spaniard

West Village pub the Spaniard is showing all 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. games on a big screen. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with food for order at 11 a.m. They are located at 190 W. 4th St. in Manhattan. https://www.thespaniardnyc.com/

The Football Factory NYC

The Football Factory at Legends is open in time for the 5 a.m. games! It is home to more than 40 NYC-based Supporters Groups. It is located at 6 W. 33rd St. in Manhattan. You must be 21 years old to enter. https://www.legendsffnyc.com/

Smithfield Hall

Smithfield Hall in Chelsea is showing 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. games. We paid them a visit for the U.S. vs. Wales game. (See video above) It is located at 138 W. 25th St. https://smithfieldnyc.com/

More World Cup Where to Watch

Midnight Theatre

Midnight Theatre in Manhattan is showing games on a big screen in theatre-style seating. They are selling a $55 pass for the length of the World Cup. It is located on 75 Manhattan West Plaza in Manhattan. https://www.midnighttheatre.com/

Jack Demsey's

The Midtown Irish pub will have plenty of TVs to enjoy the 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. games. It is located at 36 W. 33rd. St. in Manhattan. https://www.jackdemseys.com/

Olly Olly Market

You can check out all of the 2 p.m. games in the group stage at Olly Olly Market in Manhattan. The bar opens at 1 p.m. for every match. The featured match on Friday will be England vs. U.S. They are highlighting each country involved with food & beverage specials. The bar will also have watch parties for the knockout stage. They're located at 601 W. 26th St. in Manhattan. https://www.ollyollymarket.com/world-cup

Tampico NYC

Tampico NYC is showing all 2 p.m. group stage games on its 8 TVs and 2 large projection screens. They have happy hour specials and discounted select drafts, wines, and cocktails. They are located at 10 Delancey St. in Manhattan. https://tampiconyc.com/

The Greene Space

The Greene Space at WNYC and WQXR will host World Cup watch parties in an all-ages venue. Hosted by WNYC’s John Schaefer, there’s a cash bar, guaranteed seating, games, trivia, and live interviews. A day pass is $10, and children 13 and under are free with a ticketed adult. A full series pass is $120 and includes one free drink per session. It is located at 44 Charlton St. https://thegreenespace.org/series/world-cup-series/