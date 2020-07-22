Pick-up truck crashes into outdoor dining area in Brooklyn

Julian Davis was sitting outside at L'Wren restaurant in Sunset Park, Brooklyn when a 2005 Ford pickup truck rammed into the seating barriers, throwing diners, tables, and chairs to the ground.

“I knew it was possible but I didn’t think it was ever going to happen," said Davis. “If the barriers weren’t here, they would’ve died."

Three people were injured as a result and taken to Lutheran Hospital, the NYPD said.

Surveillance video captured the moment the truck slammed into the barriers around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle appears to drive right through the seating area and keep going, but officials say the driver stayed on the scene and that the incident was an accident.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Davis recalls children being nearby and says it's a miracle that no one got seriously hurt.

Advertisement

“It was two girls and a guy, the girls were shaken up, the two kids that were sitting there were shaken up, they were crying the entire time after the fact,” said Davis.

The driver is a 22-year-old man who was given a summons. Police say he was not intoxicated.