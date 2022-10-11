Photos: Angela Lansbury through the years

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Actress Angela Lansbury a scene from the movie "The Picture of Dorian Gray" (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Getty Images)

Hollywood legend Angela Lansbury, an icon of film's Golden Age, died Tuesday at the age of 96.

Known for her signature strawberry-blonde hair and sultry voice, Lansbury will forever be remembered as one of Hollywood’s most legendary stars. She began acting at age 18 and remained a fixture right up until her death.

RELATED: Angela Lansbury: Hollywood mourns ‘Murder, She Wrote’ star