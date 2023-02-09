Man fatally shot in Times Square during rush hour

article

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in the Times Square area during rush hour on Thursday.

There was a heavy NYPD presence in the area of W. 44th St. and 8th Ave. That is just two blocks from where the Port Authority Bus Terminal is located.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. The area is usually crowded with thousands of commuters who use the facility to catch buses out of Manhattan.

The area is also filed with restaurants. Police tape was strung across the front of a Shake Shack.

The area is also near several Broadway theaters where shows would be scheduled to take place in the early evening.

The victim was rushed to Mt. Sinai West with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest but it was too late to save their life.

There was no arrest in connection with the shooting.