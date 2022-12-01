People are leaving New York to head to these cities

A new report says that New York is one of the U.S. cities that homeowners are most likely to leave.

The Redfin report says New York is third behind San Francisco and Los Angeles for the most homebuyers looking to leave.

Homebuyers leaving New York are most commonly searching in Miami, where the weather is warmer and homes are less expensive, according to the report.

In New York, the typical home costs $680,000. In Miami, the median sale price is $475,000.

That's not the only Florida city that New Yorkers are fleeing to. Tampa and North Port-Sarasota are also high on the list.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Redfin said its analysis is based on about two million Redfin.com users who viewed for-sale homes online across more than 100 metro areas in the third quarter.

The report claims that nearly one quarter (24.2%) of homebuyers nationwide were looking to move to a different metro area in the third quarter. That is a record-high number, according to Redfin.

"With a recession looming and household expenses high, many people can’t afford to buy a home in an expensive area and/or want to save money in case of an emergency, which makes relocating somewhere more affordable an attractive option," said Redfin Economics Research Lead Chen Zhao. "Migration will likely slow in the coming months because the softening labor market and job losses will push more people to stay put or move in with family, though some may need to relocate for new employment opportunities. Plus, many remote workers who wanted to relocate already have."

The average 30-year-fixed mortgage rate was 6.9% in October, up 3.83 percentage points from 3.07% one year earlier—the largest year-over-year increase during any month since 1981.