article

A pencil is being blamed for delays on three subway lines in Midtown Manhattan on Christmas Eve.

The MTA says a pencil jammed in the door of a train at the busy 34th St.-Herald Square station was to blame because it wouldn't allow the doors to shut.

The transit agency said the pencil interfered with the door's safety mechanism.

Southbound N, R, and W trains were affected as crews worked to remove the pencil.