6 pedestrians hit by car in the Bronx

article

Six people, including 3 children were reportedly hit by a vehicle in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon.

The NYPD says it happened on E. 163rd St. in the Woodstock section just before 12:30 p.m.

A man had attempted to reverse his vehicle and hit the gas instead of the brake.

The car also crashed into a store.

All of the injured pedestrians and the driver were taken to Lincoln Hospital. All of the injuries were believed to be minor.

No other details were available.