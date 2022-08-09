6 pedestrians hit by car in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Six people, including 3 children were reportedly hit by a vehicle in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon.
The NYPD says it happened on E. 163rd St. in the Woodstock section just before 12:30 p.m.
A man had attempted to reverse his vehicle and hit the gas instead of the brake.
The car also crashed into a store.
All of the injured pedestrians and the driver were taken to Lincoln Hospital. All of the injuries were believed to be minor.
No other details were available.