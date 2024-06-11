Pedestrian fatally struck on Washington Bridge: NYPD

article

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car on the Washington Bridge early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police got the call around 12:33 p.m. when a black Nissan SUV struck a 50-year-old man.

The 25-year-old driver was traveling inbound towards Manhattan, police said.

The man was taken to St. Barnabus by EMS where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.

The driver stayed on the scene and had no injuries.

Police said the man had no ID on him and still has not been identified.

No criminality suspected.

The investigation remains ongoing.