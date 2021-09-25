PD: Michael Jordan's son accused of hitting hospital staff with his fist in Scottsdale

Michael Jordan's son was arrested for aggravated assault at a hospital on Friday night, Scottsdale police say.

Scottsdale Police Department PIO Aaron Bolin says Jeffrey Jordan, 32, was at Casa Amigos where he had slipped and fallen on a table, hitting the back of his head.

Scottsdale police officers were already at the bar for another incident when security needed help with Jordan. Officers interviewed the bar's security and they deemed the "disturbance" as "medical in nature." No criminal charges are pending from what happened at Casa Amigos.

Jordan was transported to a local hospital for his head injury. While at the hospital, police say Jordan assaulted hospital staff.

According to court documents released on Oct. 7, Jordan allegedly became aggressive at the hospital, and tried to leave. He allegedly hit a nurse in the chest with his fist. He was later subdued by a security officer.

He was arrested for aggravated assault on a healthcare professional. He has since been released from the Scottsdale City jail.

Jeffrey Jordan

Related stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.