Paterson Public Schools COVID-19 test sites

In anticipation of returning to in-person instruction, Paterson, New Jersey public schools are opening 12 COVID-19 testing sites for all district employees and students. This COVID-19 testing is only available to district employees and students registered at Paterson Public Schools. No appointments are needed but students must be registered.

COVID-19 testing will be provided at the following dates and times:

Tuesday, January 11th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 12th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 13th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, January 14th from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



LOCATIONS:

The Central Office Building - 90 Delaware Ave - Cafeteria entrance

Eastside Educational Campus - 150 Park Ave. - Door 28

Edward W. Kilpatrick School - 295 Ellison Street - Main entrance

International High School - 200 Grand Street - Gymnasium vestibule

John F. Kennedy Educational Complex - 61-127 Preakness Ave. - Auditorium vestibule

New Roberto Clemente Middle School - 482-506 Market Street - Main Lobby

Public School No. 2 - 22 Passaic Street - Cafeteria

Public School No. 21 - 322 10th Ave. - Main entrance

Public School No. 25 - 287 Trenton Ave. - Main entrance

Public School No. 26 - 1 East 32nd Street - Rear exit by the gymnasium

Public School No. 28 - 200 Presidential Blvd. - Main Lobby

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Complex - 851 E. 28th Street. - Door 33 (along 20th Ave.)