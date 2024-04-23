Parolee arrested after allegedly raping woman, 23, in SoHo
NEW YORK - The NYPD says it has arrested a man who is currently on parole for allegedly raping a woman in SoHo.
30-year-old Ellow Williams is facing charges of rape, robbery, stalking, burglary, and more in connection to the incident.
Police say that at around 4:10 a.m. on April 21, Williams followed a 23-year-old woman inside a residential building near Thompson Street and Prince Street.
Williams allegedly forcibly grabbed the victim, placed her in a chokehold, and sexually assaulted her before fleeing southbound on Thompson Street.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation.
According to the New York Post, Williams has multiple prior arrests in New York City and was out on parole for robbery.