Parolee arrested after allegedly raping woman, 23, in SoHo

By
Published  April 23, 2024 10:25pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
Police say they have arrested a man in connection to the rape of a 23-year-old woman in SoHo.

NEW YORK - The NYPD says it has arrested a man who is currently on parole for allegedly raping a woman in SoHo. 

30-year-old Ellow Williams is facing charges of rape, robbery, stalking, burglary, and more in connection to the incident.

Police say that at around 4:10 a.m. on April 21, Williams followed a 23-year-old woman inside a residential building near Thompson Street and Prince Street. 

Williams allegedly forcibly grabbed the victim, placed her in a chokehold, and sexually assaulted her before fleeing southbound on Thompson Street.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation. 

According to the New York Post, Williams has multiple prior arrests in New York City and was out on parole for robbery. 