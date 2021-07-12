Parachuter plunges through roof, lands in kitchen

A parachutist survived a dramatic crash right into the kitchen of a California home.

It happened last week in the southern California community of Atascadero.

The Atascadero Police Department says a parachute failed to fully deploy during maneuvers by a group training at Camp Roberts. The man was reportedly a British soldier involved in a group jump. The other participating in the jump landed safely at the designated landing field.

Police say the parachutist was conscious but stunned with complaints of pain but no visible serious injuries. The occupants of the residence were not home at the time. He was taken to a hospital to be checked out.