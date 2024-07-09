Iconic Papaya King reopens in NYC

Hot diggity dog, Papaya King is back!

The iconic glizzy shop is officially back open on the Upper East Side after being sold and torn down.

The store had originally been on the corner of 86th Street since 1932, before being bought out.

The Papaya King has been an institution for decades on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Earlier this year, FOX 5 reported that the legendary storefront would be knocked down and turned into luxury condos.

Now the shop has officially reopened across the street from the brand's original address.

"Finally!! Some good news!!!!!" one user posted on X.

The hot dog shop and fruit juice store has been a neighborhood favorite for decades.

Some say it's home to the best hot dogs in New York.

Papaya King near me

For nearly a century, the shop was a quintessential part of New York City, where visitors could grab a hot dog and a smoothie for a friendly price.

In April, the new location was supposed to be built, but plans fell through after Papaya King's owners got into a dispute with the landlord of the new location over kitchen infrastructure.

Papaya King is now open for business on 86th Street and 3rd Avenue.