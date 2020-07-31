Teens accused of attacking members of Long island CrossFit gym

Police in Suffolk County say that two teenagers have been charged after harassing and fighting members of a CrossFit gym in Port Jefferson earlier this month.

Authorities say that members of CrossFit DHP, on Route 112, were participating in an outdoor fitness class around 5:30 p.m. on July 23 when a group of teens on bicycles began harassing them. Officers were called and broke up the dispute, however, the teens returned less than an hour later.

The dispute apparently turned physical, and officers arrested two 15-year-old boys, both from Centereach. One allegedly threw a barbell at a gym member and the other is accused of swinging a bicycle seat at another gym member.

The teens were charged with 2nd-degree reckless endangerment and 2nd-degree menacing, respectively.

Both were are scheduled for arraignment at Suffolk County Family Court on August 14. Their names were not released because of their ages.