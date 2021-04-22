Pack of robbers assault, shoot teenager in the Bronx

article

The NYPD is hunting for a band of ten suspects who allegedly robbed and shot a 14-year-old in the Bronx.

According to authorities, the victim was nearly Morris Avenue and 140th Street in Mott Haven when the group of attackers approached him and began to punch and kick him before shooting him in the buttocks and stealing his iPhone.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.