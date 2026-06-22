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Oven explosion at Upper East Side pizzeria sends 2 workers to hospital

By
FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published June 22, 2026 10:06 AM EDT
Published June 22, 2026 10:06 AM EDT
Oven explodes at Upper East Side pizzeria; 2 people hurt
Oven explodes at Upper East Side pizzeria; 2 people hurt

Oven explodes at Upper East Side pizzeria; 2 people hurt

Two people were taken to the hospital after a pizza oven exploded on the Upper East Side on Monday morning.

The Brief

    • An oven exploded inside a pizzeria on the Upper East Side on Monday morning.
    • Two people were hospitalized following the explosion.
    • Further details have yet to be released.

NEW YORK CITY - Two people were taken to the hospital after a pizza oven exploded on the Upper East Side on Monday morning.

What we know:

An oven explosion was reported at Saba's Pizza on Lexington Avenue just before 9:30 a.m.

Fire officials say the explosion was caused by an accumulation of gas in the ovens, which were left on overnight.

Two workers were taken to the hospital after being burned by a gas flash. 

What we don't know:

The condition of the workers is still unknown, along with any damage to the pizzeria.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Fire Department of New York City.

New York CityNews