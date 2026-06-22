Oven explosion at Upper East Side pizzeria sends 2 workers to hospital

The Brief An oven exploded inside a pizzeria on the Upper East Side on Monday morning. Two people were hospitalized following the explosion. Further details have yet to be released.



Two people were taken to the hospital after a pizza oven exploded on the Upper East Side on Monday morning.

What we know:

An oven explosion was reported at Saba's Pizza on Lexington Avenue just before 9:30 a.m.

Fire officials say the explosion was caused by an accumulation of gas in the ovens, which were left on overnight.

Two workers were taken to the hospital after being burned by a gas flash.

What we don't know:

The condition of the workers is still unknown, along with any damage to the pizzeria.