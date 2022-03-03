ONEUS K-Pop group talk about their favorite New York City things

ONEUS burst onto the scene three years ago and haven't looked back.

This K-Pop group-- on the verge of super stardom--slowed down long enough to meet me at the Ready Rooftop at the Moxy East Village before kicking off their U.S. tour at Webster Hall.

They're promoting their new album, "Blood Moon."

There are six members of ONEUS: Leedo, Ravn, Xion, Hwanwoong, Keonhee and Seoho.

After their official greeting, they told me how excited they were to perform in New York and they wanted NYC t-shirts to commemorate their visit. Young, good-looking, and sharp as nails, not one ounce of their fabulosity is lost on their fans, who they affectionately call 'To- moons.'

The name represents the fans as the moon who orbit ONEUS, represented by Earth.

In each city they've taken their own video diary to document their trip. Louisville, Cleveland, Atlanta and of course, New York. They all agreed nothing beats seeing their tomoon's in person.

ONEUS has a growing social media presence, they get a lot of love on Instagram.

In one post, someone commented, "The aesthetic, the fit, the vibes are immaculate"... And this pic inspired the words.. "Literally the most beautiful being on earth."

Clearly, ONEUS is capturing hearts wherever they go. So for now it seems like no one is one-upping ONEUS.