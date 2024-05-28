Suspect wanted for spraying NYPD agent in face with fire extinguisher

article

An on-duty NYPD Traffic Agent was sprayed in the face with a fire extinguisher in Harlem on Thursday, police said.

Police said the NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agent, 43, was in uniform working near Saint Nicholas Avenue and West 118th Street when he was approached by a group of four people in a gray sedan.

One of the people in the sedan took out the fire extinguisher into the face of the officer and then fled northbound on Saint Nicholas Avenue.

Courtesy of NYPD

Police identified one of the individuals as Escarlin Polanco Gonzalez.

The Traffic Agent was taken to St. Luke's Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).