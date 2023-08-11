Officials investigate dead whale washed ashore on Long Island

Crews are investigating a dead whale that was washed ashore at Smith Point County Park on Long Island.

Officials are on the scene in Suffolk County.

The view from SkyFOX showed what appeared to be a humpback whale about 30 feet long, laying in the sand several yards up from the waterline.

An necropsy will be performed to determine the cause of the death.

At least a dozen whales have washed ashore in New York and New Jersey since December.

No other details were immediately available.