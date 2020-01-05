Officers help elderly couple to safety as fire ravages California home

Officers with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in California worked together to rescue an elderly couple whose home was burning in mid December, recently-released video shows.

According to the sheriff’s office, the officers were worried that an elderly couple living may have been trapped in a house fire on December 18.

They found an elderly woman in a wheelchair outside the front of the building and helped her to get a safe distance before returning to find her husband “disoriented” in the back yard.

One side of the home was burning and the other blocked off by a fence, meaning the man had no way to escape. The bodycam footage shows the officers ripping down the wooden fence before leading the man to safety.