Off-duty NYPD officer stabbed to death inside Bronx apartment

An off-duty NYPD officer was stabbed to death inside her apartment in the Bronx early Monday morning, said police. A man, reportedly her estranged husband, later turned himself into authorities.

Cops responded to a 911 call at 2:50 a.m. about a woman stabbed inside 780 Grand Concourse apartment #1N.

When cops arrived they found the 31-year-old officer with multiple stab wounds throughout her body.

EMS pronounced her deceased. Her identity was not released pending family notification.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

A 34-year-old man surrendered at a local police precinct.