Off-duty NYPD cop accused of opening fire in karaoke bar

An NYPD officer was arrested on assault charges after reportedly opening fire inside a Queens karaoke bar.

The NYPD confirms the arrest of 45-year-old Sergeant Raymond Wong on Monday. He was off-duty at the time.

The incident took place just before 5 a.m. at the Viva KTV karaoke bar on Prince Street in Flushing, according to the NY Post.

Wong allegedly scuffled with three men, who beat him up, for demanding they tip the waitresses. He then pulled his gun and shot three times, according to the newspaper.

No one was hurt.



The incident is under internal review, according to the NYPD, and further information was not confirmed by the department.