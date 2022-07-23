Off-duty correction officer shot and robbed in Queens

The NYPD is hunting for suspects after an off-duty correction officer was shot and robbed in Queens.

The Correction Officers Union says that the officer was robbed at gunpoint and shot in the thigh on Steinway Street in Astoria after leaving a nightclub early Saturday morning.

The officer was hospitalized in stable condition.

Authorities believe the suspects were after the victim's jewelry.

The union is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to any arrests or convictions.