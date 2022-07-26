Obesity in children increasing in U.S.

article

A new study finds that obesity rates among American children are skyrocketing.

Researchers at Louisiana State University studied the data of almost 15,000 children and teens over nearly a decade.

They found that obesity rates among children between the ages of 2 and 19 increased from 17.7% to 21.5% between 2011 and 2020.

Last year the CDC reported that even young children are seeing higher obesity levels. In 2020 obesity prevalence was 12.7% among 2- to 5-year-olds.

Obesity prevalence was 26.2% among Hispanic children, 24.8% among non-Hispanic Black children, 16.6% among non-Hispanic White children, and 9.0% among non-Hispanic Asian children.

Obesity is defined as a body mass index (BMI) at or above the 95th percentile of the CDC sex-specific BMI-for-age growth charts.

Doctors recommend parents implement activity plans and healthy eating habits for their children to maintain a healthy weight.