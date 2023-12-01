O-Town’s Ashley Parker Angel revealed as S’More: 'I’ve been a huge fan of ‘The Masked Singer''

If you experienced the boy band craze during the late nights and early 2000s, you likely know who was unmasked Wednesday night on "The Masked Singer" stage.

Ashley Parker Angel , who rose to fame as a singer and a former member of the boy band O-Town, was unmasked as S’More.

He told FOX Television Stations that he loved receiving the call to join the FOX reality series.

"It was no hesitation at all. 100 percent, I’m doing it," Parker Angel told FOX, adding, "I’ve been a huge fan of ‘The Masked Singer.’ My family obsessively watches the show. I think it’s the most fun show on TV right now."

Ashley Parker Angel was revealed as S'More on the latest episode of 'The Masked Singer.' (Credit: Thea Patton/FOX)

The 42-year-old said it’s a huge relief that the news is now out, so he can finally talk about being on the show.

"Especially when Jenny guessed it was me – all these people [were] reaching out and texting, ‘is it you?’ and you just have to pretend you didn’t even get the message," he shared.

"I think it’s the most fun show on TV right now."-Ashley Parker Angel

The 42-year-old was a member of the band O-Town from 1999 to 2003. Following the band’s breakup, Parker Angel released his first solo album, "Soundtrack to Your Life."

O-Town during O-Town Record Release Party Hosted by J Records at Lotus in New York City, New York. (Credit: L. Busacca/WireImage)

Even NSYNC boy band member Lance Bass, who guest judged "The Masked Singer" earlier this season, may have speculated that Parker Angel was inside the costume.

S’More in the "Disco Night" episode of "The Masked Singer." (Credit: Trea Patton / FOX)

"I think he put it together because backstage he texted me, and of course, he doesn’t know if it’s me or not, and he said, ‘Are you in your dressing room?,’" he said.

Despite no longer touring with his O-Town bandmates, Parker Angel sang the O-Town hit "All or Nothing" following his reveal.

"It was a really great way to celebrate my boy band past," he added.

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’: S’More revealed as famous boy band member

"The Masked Singer" planned to unmask two contestants on Wednesday, but panelist Ken Jeong rang the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell to keep Gazelle on the show.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. This station is owned by FOX Corporation.

