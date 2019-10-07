NYPD wants to find woman who went into lion exhibit

article

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding the woman who climbed into a lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo and appeared to taunt the animal.

Myah Autry, 32, is seen on video standing only feet from the lion with a moat separating them.

She even waves and dances while facing it. The lion stares right back at her.

Autry also appears in a video inside the giraffe exhibit the same day.

The incidents occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

There were no reports of injuries as a result.

If you recognize Autry or know her whereabouts, contact the the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

You can remain anonymous.