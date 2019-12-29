NYPD unveils New Year’s Eve security measures

Thousands of uniformed and plainclothes police officers will be assigned to Times Square and the surrounding streets as part of the NYPD’s effort to make sure that this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration is safe for revelers.

In addition to the thousands of deployed officers, countless cameras will watch from above, along with police drones.

“It’s a layered system so that we have multiple chances to catch something coming through,” said John Miller, Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism for the NYPD.

Sixty-five pens will be opened for revelers as early as 4 a.m. on Tuesday, with street closures beginning at roughly the same time, running from 59th street to 34th Street, from 5th Avenue to 9th Avenue.