Reddit video shows NYPD vehicle repeatedly swerve towards moped on Van Wyck Expressway

Now-viral video shows scary moments playing out on the Van Wyck Expressway when an NYPD SUV was seen getting extremely close to a moped in an apparent attempt to force the scooter off the highway.

The 39-second clip was posted on Reddit two days ago and has since gone viral.

While driving a moped on the highway is illegal, the incident has sparked an online debate over the police tactics that were used.

The moped is seen eventually getting off exit 12A. The NYPD vehicle continued on the expressway.

Audio from the clip suggests the driver or passenger attempted to call the NYPD non-emergency line to report the altercation.

The NYPD says the agency is "aware of the video, and it is under internal review."