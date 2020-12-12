NYPD: Suspect randomly punches 86-year-old woman in Queens, breaks her hip

Police are searching for the suspect wanted in connection to a seemingly random attack in Cambria Heights where she punched an 86-year-old woman, leading her to sustain a serious injury.

The victim was in front of 229-01 Linden Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. on November 11 when the suspect approached her and punched her in the face, causing the victim to fall to the ground and break her hip.

The suspect then ran away from the scene on foot, heading west on Linden Boulevard.

The victim was taken to Franklin Hospital Medical Center for treatment.

Police have released video footage of the suspect, who is described as a black woman between 50 and 60 years old, standing roughly 5'8" and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black pants, multi-colored snakers and was carrying an orange bucket.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.