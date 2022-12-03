NYPD searching for suspect in pair of Greenwich Village burglaries

article

The NYPD is on the hunt for an elderly burglar who struck at a pair of locations in Greenwich Village last month.

According to authorities, at around 11:40 p.m. on November 6, the suspect broke into a residential apartment located at Charles Street and Waverly Place.

Once inside, he took two protein shakes and cosmetics, valued at roughly $105, before fleeing the scene heading west on Charles Street.

A few weeks later at around 3:10 a.m. on November 29, the suspect broke into another apartment, this time located near Bank Street and Waverly Place.

Once inside, he took cleaning supplies, Amazon products, and shelf dividers worth a total of roughly $469 before fleeing the scene heading West on Bank Street.

There were no injuries reported as a result of either incident.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a light complexion, roughly 50 to 60 years old, with a thin build and was last seen wearing a blue, black, and gray jacket, gray sweater, gray pants, black fedora hat, gray sneakers, and blue surgical face mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.