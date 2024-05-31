NYPD stepping up security for Israel Day on Fifth Parade

The NYPD is stepping up security measures on Fifth Avenue for Sunday's Israel Day on Fifth Parade in Manhattan.

Barricades are already in place from East 56th to East 74th Street, and while no credible threats have been made, officials are preparing for any contingency.

The tone of this year's parade will be different than the ones in previous years, with the hearts and minds of parade goers and participants focused on the hostages taken during Hamas' October 7 attack in Israel.

Over 1,100 people were killed in Hamas' attack, sparking the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has so far killed over 30,000 Palestinians.

Israel's war in Gaza has sparked thousands of protests, both in New York City and across the globe, including on several college campuses across the city.

"This is the first major large Jewish event since October 7th, and we are extremely conscious of the over 3,000 protests that took place in our city since that day. Many of them were orderly, but there have been a few that did not follow proper procedures," said Mayor Eric Adams at a press conference Friday.

To keep the event safe, parade-goers will have to enter at one of several checkpoints on Madison Avenue and will be screened. Backpacks, umbrellas, coolers, and lawn chairs are among the items that will not be permitted.