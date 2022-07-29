NYPD gets in shootout with robbers in Manhattan

NYPD officers exchanged gunfire with two men who were robbing someone outside a Manhattan nightclub.

Officers say it happened just before 3 a.m. in front of Club Doux on W. 21st. St. in Chelsea.

Two officers, who happened to be carrying out an operation inside the club, were alerted to the robbery by a bouncer.

The officers responded and saw that the robbery was still going on. The officers stepped in and the suspects began shooting at the officers. The NYPD officers returned fire.

No one was hit in the gunfire.

The robbers jumped into a car and drove off.

There have been no arrests and the investigation was continuing.