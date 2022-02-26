NYPD seeking violent Manhattan robbers

The NYPD is on the hunt for a group of violent robbers in Manhattan who are allegedly behind at least seven different attacks.

All seven robberies took place between February 3 and February 21.

In one incident on February 6, a 50-year-old man was delivering food at 60 Cooper Street when the robbers attacked him, pushing him to the ground and punching him in the face several times before taking roughly $200 from the victim's front pocket and fleeing on foot.

Authorities say all of the robberies have followed a similar pattern, with a group of thieves approaching their victims, attacking them, and stealing any valuables.

On February 11, the robbers approached a 32-year-old man walking in a park in front of 10 Terrace East, punching him multiple times before taking his cellphone and headphones and running away.

Most recently, on February 21, a 49-year-old man was delivering food to 86 Thayer Street when a group of four of the robbers exited the building and approached the victim, displaying knives. They stole roughly $86 and the food the man was supposed to deliver before running away eastbound on Thayer Street.

The suspects are described as four men, of between 16 and 20 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.