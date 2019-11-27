NYPD searching for pair of violent robbers in Manhattan

A 40-year-old man was walking down the street in Manhattan when he was robbed and beaten by a pair of thieves, according to the NYPD.

The victim was walking down the street near Broadway and West 162nd Street at just before 1 a.m. when he was approached by the suspects from behind, who demanded his property.

After the victim handed over his cell phone and wallet, the suspects then punched the victim in the face and torso before running away east towards Amsterdam Avenue. The stolen property had an estimated value of $800.

The victim was taken to Columbia Presbyterian hospital where he was treated and released.

Police have released surveillance phots and video of the suspects from before the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

