Man barricaded inside Queens home arrested

A man was in custody after barricading himself inside a house in South Ozone Park, Queens Tuesday morning.

The NYPD said at about 9 a.m. it responded to a call about a domestic dispute at 129-08 133 Ave.

SkyFox was over the scene where a heavy police presence could be seen outside the front door of the home.

There were unconfirmed reports of shots fired.

Details regarding the incident were expected to be released during a police news conference later in the morning.

The NYPD asked people to avoid the area during an investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

U/D NY| Queens| *Police Involved Shooting*| 129-08 133rd Ave| Level called in regards to this incident, shot fired. | <C> BNN | BNNDESK | #1509891

