NYPD releases images of Brooklyn church vandal

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force released images of the person believed to have vandalized a Catholic church in Brooklyn last week.

The vandal tore down a large crucifix at St. Athanasius Church on Bay Parkway in Bensonhurst at about 1:36 a.m. on May 14, police said. The person then pulled an American flag off the front of the church and burned it, damaging the church fence, according to the NYPD.

Later that morning, a parishioner noticed the damaged crucifix and told the pastor, Monsignor David Cassato.

"When I looked at the face of Jesus smacked down and on the ground, what came to my mind was, 'Father forgive them for they know not what they do,'" Cassato told The Tablet , the newspaper of the diocese. "I could almost cry because it's such an offense."

Cassato said he had the crucifix installed in 2009 in his mother's memory.

After another act of vandalism at a different church in the borough a few days later, the Brooklyn Diocese asked the NYPD to increase patrols around its churches, according to a statement.

"Hatred and intolerance of the Catholic faith, and for that matter any faith, has no place here," Monsignor Anthony Hernandez of the Brooklyn Diocese said in the statement.

The images released by the police show a person wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, khaki cargo pants, and a black face mask. Security camera video shows the person walking along a residential street and appearing to work the handles on parked cars as if to see if any are unlocked.

If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimesStoppers.NYPDonline.org , or Twitter @NYPDTips .