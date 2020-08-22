NYPD releases footage of Bronx gunman who shot 61-year-old woman with stray bullet

Police have released surveillance footage of a gunman who allegedly wounded a 61-year-old woman with a stray bullet while shooting at another person outside of the Forest Houses in the Bronx.

Authorities say the 61-year-old victim was walking near East 163rd Street when the gunman started shooting around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19. The woman was struck in the leg by a stray bullet.

The gunman ran away on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition. Police say there were no other injuries.

The gunman and his intended victim are described as adult, dark-skinned men.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.