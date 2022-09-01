NYPD releases body camera footage of officer striking woman in Harlem

article

The NYPD has released new body camera footage of an altercation between an officer and a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly interfering with an arrest in Harlem.

According to police, the video shows a young woman attempting to interfere as officers arrest a man allegedly carrying an illegal "ghost gun" in connection to an attempted murder.

Police say the woman struck one of the arresting officers and that he attempted to find her off, hitting back and knocking her to the ground.

"That officer fended off that interference and struck the woman with an open hand. The woman was placed under arrest for Obstructing Governmental Administration, remained conscious, and was transported to an area hospital at her request," the NYPD said in a statement.

RELATED: Woman charged with murder in Queens sidewalk hit-and-run

Two other people in the crowd were also arrested.

The NYPD says the incident is under review.

The incident has come under strong criticism from activists and members of the woman's family who say it is an instance of excessive force.

On Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams praised NYPD officers for showing "great restraint" during the incident.

"The young lady came, smacked a police officer, the police officer responded," Adams said.