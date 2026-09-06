NYPD prepares massive security push for 2026 West Indian Day Parade

The Brief The West Indian American Day Carnival and J'ouvert festivities return to Crown Heights on Monday under a heightened security plan. The plan is designed to curb violence along the parade route. During last year's event, six people were shot, and one person was slashed in separate incidents.



The West Indian American Day Carnival and J'ouvert festivities return to Crown Heights on Monday under a heightened security plan designed to curb violence along the parade route, according to city officials and the NYPD.

What we know:

The NYPD is executing one of its largest operational deployments of the year, stationing thousands of officers along Eastern Parkway and throughout surrounding neighborhoods.

Spectators will go through security screenings at designated entry points starting as early as 2 a.m. ahead of J'ouvert's 6 a.m. start, according to officials. The main parade starts at 11 a.m.

What they're saying:

"The past two years, we have seen shootings on and around the parade route, endangering innocent people and overshadowing this incredible tradition," New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement. "I want to be very clear. This year there will be zero tolerance for violence of any kind."

Despite the tightened measures, community members and spectators expressed enthusiasm for the return of the annual Labor Day tradition to FOX 5 N.Y., which draws hundreds of thousands of people to celebrate Caribbean culture, music and heritage.

6 shot, 1 slashed

The backstory:

In a notable schedule shift aimed at enhancing safety, officials have moved the parade's end time to 5:30 p.m.—a half-hour earlier than in previous years—following incidents of gun violence during recent celebrations.

During last year's event, six people were shot, and one person was slashed in separate incidents.

The violence unfolded across four locations in Crown Heights between late afternoon and early evening, while parade crowds were still dispersing.

The violence occurred despite the NYPD deploying thousands of officers and setting up 13 security checkpoints with metal detectors along the route.